Contrasting DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DermTech and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DermTech and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.51%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than DermTech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Centogene $47.81 million 4.18 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Summary

Centogene beats DermTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

