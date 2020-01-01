German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) vs. MISSION VY BANC/SH (NASDAQ:MVLY) Financial Survey

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares German American Bancorp. and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp. 25.57% 11.68% 1.45% MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for German American Bancorp. and MISSION VY BANC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given German American Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp. is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp. has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp. and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp. $170.82 million 5.56 $46.53 million $2.14 16.64 MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

German American Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Dividends

German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. German American Bancorp. pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

German American Bancorp. beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 53 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

