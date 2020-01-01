BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities research analysts expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year sales of $2.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 190,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,623.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

