Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.47

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.47 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 38883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 638,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

