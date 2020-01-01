Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.36

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 95910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 487,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

