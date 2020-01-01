Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $325.35

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 325.35 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 326.85 ($4.30), with a volume of 7814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.45 ($4.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,919.48.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

