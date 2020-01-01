Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,811,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,205 shares.The stock last traded at $1.88 and had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

