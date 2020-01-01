Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 282,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,131,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.