Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 282,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,131,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
