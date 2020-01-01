$783.24 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce $783.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.80 million and the highest is $801.86 million. Splunk reported sales of $622.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after acquiring an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 910.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

