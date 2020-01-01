Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 4.1%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.29, 9,831 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 238,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDTX. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

