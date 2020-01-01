Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Expands By 6.7%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 336.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $158.72 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

