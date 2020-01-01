Short Interest in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Grows By 6.7%

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

