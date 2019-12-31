Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52, 21,184 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 39,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

