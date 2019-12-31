Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Trading Down 3.7%

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.05), approximately 3,287 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.58 ($1.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.30. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

About Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

