Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading Down 0.9%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), approximately 340,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 516,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The stock has a market cap of $698.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

