Susan Thomas Purchases 24,836,888 Shares of Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) Stock

Royalco Resources (ASX:RCO) insider Susan Thomas bought 24,836,888 shares of Royalco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,960,853.12 ($4,227,555.40).

About Royalco Resources

Royalco Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of resource based royalties. It holds a portfolio of royalty interests in properties with hydrocarbons, gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and Queensland in Australia, as well as in New Zealand and the Philippines.

