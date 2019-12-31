Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $23,815.12 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $23,815.12.
Shares of GTS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
