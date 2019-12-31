Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $23,815.12 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $23,815.12.

Shares of GTS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

GTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

