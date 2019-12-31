Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, approximately 381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Tomtom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

