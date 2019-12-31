Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 44,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 131,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $13.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

