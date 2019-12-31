Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) shares traded down 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 118,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 122,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

