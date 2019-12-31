Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Up 50%

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 29,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $965,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

