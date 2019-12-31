Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

