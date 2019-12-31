Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Up 0.8%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.25), 12,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 79,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.24).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

