Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 0.4%

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.96, 17,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 48,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QST shares. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at C$55,610.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

