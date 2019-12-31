Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), approximately 4,009,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.97.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

