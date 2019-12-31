Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Trading Down 5.1%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.28 and last traded at $154.28, 830 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19.

About Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.

