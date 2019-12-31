Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 42,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

