Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Shares Down 2.8%

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.80, 23,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 10,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.

