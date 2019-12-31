Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, 1,601 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 15.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 14,129.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

