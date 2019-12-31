Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.77, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

