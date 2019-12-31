Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 25,792 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 38,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRQ shares. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $12.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

