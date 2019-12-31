Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Up 0.4%

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.10) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.05), 104,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 83,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($9.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.10.

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

