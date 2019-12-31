CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 0.9%

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.93), approximately 76,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 788,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.95).

CMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

