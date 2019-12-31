Blocktix Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $239,042.00 and $289.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

