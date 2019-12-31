Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Westrock also reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.87. 56,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,429. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

