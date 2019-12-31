Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $193,744.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00058499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00576219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00237052 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00086284 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

