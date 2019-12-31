Analysts Expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.70 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $193.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $847.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $975.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,469. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.