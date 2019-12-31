Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Westrock posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 56,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Westrock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.