BitBar (BTB) 1-Day Volume Tops $172.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitBar has a market capitalization of $67,741.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBar has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00021350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,772.30 or 2.59825869 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,262 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

