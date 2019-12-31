Metadium Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $58,393.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

