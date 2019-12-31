AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the lowest is $66.30 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $255.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $255.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $329.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,251. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.72. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. AppFolio has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.24 and a beta of 1.20.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

