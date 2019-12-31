Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $440.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

