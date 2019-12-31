TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $674.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $639.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $371,695.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. 8,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

