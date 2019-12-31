$100.57 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $100.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.30 million to $101.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $387.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 million to $389.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.05 million to $439.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 96,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,138. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

