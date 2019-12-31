COTI (COTI) Reaches One Day Volume of $507,958.00

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, COTI has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $507,958.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

