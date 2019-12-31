wave edu coin Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One wave edu coin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $219,673.00 and $4,982.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,610,439 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.