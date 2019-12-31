Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:TLOG) rose 22.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

