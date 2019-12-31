Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $88.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $68.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $323.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $324.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $399.66 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.61.

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $8,109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 107.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

