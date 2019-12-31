Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,503,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 957,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,966. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.