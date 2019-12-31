$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,175,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,665,000 after purchasing an additional 523,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,918 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.30. 20,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

